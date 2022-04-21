KGF 2 box office collection day 7 Hindi: Yash and Sanjay Dutt starrer fastest to cross Rs 250 crore; beats Baahubali 2, Dangal

KGF 2 box office collection day 7 Hindi: Rocking Star Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon and Srinidhi Shetty starrer Prashanth Neel film has become the fastest ever film to cross Rs 250 crores at the box office. Here's how