KGF 2 box office collection day 7 Hindi: Yash and Sanjay Dutt starrer fastest to cross Rs 250 crore; beats Baahubali 2, Dangal

Rocking Star Yash is winning hearts with his action-packed avatar as Rocky Bhai in KGF Chapter 2 and how! KGF 2 is making and breaking records with each passing day. The film was released on 14 April 2022 and has been winning hearts all across the country. And now, the film has made yet another record in the Hindi belt. The powerful avatar of Yash as Rocky Bhai has helped cross Rs 250 crore in the Hindi belt. And KGF Chapter 2 is the fastest movie to do so ever! It has broke records of Dnagal, and even 2. yep, you read that right. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Harshad Chopda-Pranali Rathod aka AbhiRa wedding to be grand, duo to shoot from THIS date - EXCLUSIVE deets

Yash, , and Srinidhi Shetty starrer KGF Chapter 2 has managed to surpass the Rs 250 crore mark in just 7 days of its release. The previous record was held by , starrer Baahubali 2 helmed by ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli. Baahubali 2 minted Rs 250 crore in just 8 days of its release. It had been followed by , and Sanya Malhotra starrer . The movie took 10 days. Even , and starrer Sanju and and starrer Tiger Zinda Hai took 10 days to cross Rs 250 crore. Yash, Prashanth Neel and the KGF 2 team has done a fantastic job of breaking the record. Also Read - Sara Ali Khan gets irked, refuses to pose for paparazzi after getting pushed - watch video

Check out the day-wise break-up of KGF Chapter 2 below: Also Read - Imlie upcoming sizzling twist: Aryan's three-step technique to impress Imlie makes fans say, 'lessons on how to be seductive' – view tweets

Thu 53.95 cr nett

Fri 46.79 cr nett

Sat 42.90 cr nett

Sun 50.35 cr nett

Mon 25.57 cr nett

Tue 19.14 cr nett

Wed 16.35 cr nett

Total: 255.05 cr nett

Meanwhile, recently, it was speculated whether there would be a KGF Chapter 3. The EP, Karthik Gowda had confirmed to a new channel that the team had begun working on the same already.