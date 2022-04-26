KGF 2 is doing the unthinkable at the box office both in the Hindi belt and the rest of India, too. Besides, becoming the first film to hit a century daily for 4 days in a row across India since opening, KGF Chapter 2 also posted the highest opening day, opening weekend and opening week for any film in the Hindi belt while also becoming the fastest to reach ₹250 crore nett in the Hindi market. The Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon and Srinidhi Shetty starrer, directed by Prashanth Neel, also registered the third-highest opening of all time pan-India after RRR and Baahubali 2. Also Read - Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and more: Bollywood's fittest divas who swear by Pilates to stay slim and trim [VIEW PICS]

Starting with a bang amounts to nothing if you can't back it up, right? Well, it certainly looks like KGF 2 was all too aware of that and how. The Rocking Star Yash starrer held exceedingly well in all territories across the country, but surpassed all expectations as many in the trade were expecting it to take a bigger drop through the rest of week 1, given its insane opening. That was not to be though. The pan-India monster ended its extended first week and second weekend with ₹321.12 crore nett in the Hindi belt alone, and has now held exceedingly well on its first Monday. It's yet to claim the second spot in the Hindi market, which it should in another two days by overtaking Tiger Zinda Hai, PK and Sanju in that order. Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah team extends apology for factual error about Lata Mangeshkar's song Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon

Check out KGF 2's day-wise box-office breakup in Hindi below:

Week 1 (8 days): ₹268.63 crore nett

Weekend 2: ₹52.49 crore nett

Day 12 (2nd Monday): ₹8.28 crore nett

Total (11 days): ₹329.40 crore nett Also Read - Aditya Narayan calls Bharti Singh-Haarsh’s newborn aka Golla ‘cute’; reveals how he looks, ‘Abhi tak uske…’

K.G.F.: Chapter 2 is produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under the Hombale Films banner. Written and directed by Prashanth Neel, who's also helming Salaar with , KGF Chapter 2 stars Yash, , and Srinidhi Shetty. Like KGF Chapter 1, the sequel is once again being presented in the North by and 's Excel Entertainment along with Anil Thadani's AA Films.