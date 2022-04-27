KGF 2 box office collection Hindi day 13: Yash starrer still trails Tiger Zinda Hai, PK, Sanju despite a strong hold on its second Tuesday

KGF Chapter 2, starring Yash and Sanjay Dutt, is yet to claim the second spot at the box office in the Hindi market, which it should by tomorrow after overtaking Tiger Zinda Hai, PK and Sanju in that order