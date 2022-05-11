KGF 2 has not only ruled in India ever since debuting at the box office, but has also conquered international water, and done so in every language. However, there's no denying that the Hindi box office collection of KGF Chapter 2 has contributed the most to the fortunes of the Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon and Srindihi Shetty starrer, directed by Prashanth Neel. After becoming the first movie to cross the ₹400 crore mark in Hindi in the domestic market, KGF 2 has now also taken the numero uno spot internationally in Hindi post pandemic. Also Read - IIFA 2022: Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan, Ranveer Singh to surprise fans with some hilarious acts at the awards [Read Deets]

KGF 2 has now touched the $9 million mark overseas, taking it past the likes of 83 and Sooryavanshi, the top performing Hindi movies so far after the COVID-19 pandemic. Converted to Indian currency, the worldwide gross of KGF Chapter 2 now stands at an astounding ₹560 crore in Hindi alone, and should fold at around ₹580-590 crore. It'll fall short of the $10 million mark worldwide, but has still done more than enough to slot firmly within the top five Indian movies worldwide when only considering the Hindi language. Also Read - Farah Khan takes a dig at Ananya Panday after Chunky Panday calls her out for 'overacting'; says, ‘Apni beti ko sambhal’

KGF 2 has also crossed the 1100-crore mark and currently stands at a whopping ₹1101 crore gross at the box office worldwide. On the other hand, RRR has all but folded its lifetime run at ₹1115 crore gross. At the rate at which the former is dominating the box office, it's nothing more than a foregone conclusion that it should breach RRR's lifetime collection by this coming weekend to become the third highest grossing Indian movie worldwide. Also Read - After Pushpa, RRR, KGF 2 these South Pan-India films all set to rule Hindi box office in 2022

Among its other records, KGF Chapter 2 is also only the fourth Indian film to breach the ₹1000 crore gross worldwide after Dangal, Baahubali 2 and RRR in that order. The Yash, , and Srinidhi Shetty also registered the third-highest opening of all time pan-India after RRR and Baahubali 2. Written and directed by Prashanth Neel, who's also helming Salaar with , the sequel, like KGF Chapter 1, is again presented in the North by and 's Excel Entertainment along with Anil Thadani's AA Films.