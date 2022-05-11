KGF 2 box office collection week 4: Yash starrer now beats 83 and Sooryavanshi to emerge top Hindi grosser overseas post pandemic

Yash and Sanjay Dutt starrer KGF Chapter 2 is now not only the top grosser for any Indian film overseas in the Hindi language post the COVID-19 pandemic, but also slots in among the top five Indian movies worldwide of all time, considering Hindi alone