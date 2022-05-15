KGF 2 box office collection week 5: Yash starrer becomes only the second film after Baahubali 2 to achieve this MILESTONE in India

Yash and Sanjay Dutt starrer KGF Chapter 2 also stands as the third highest grossing Indian film worldwide of all time after Dangal and Baahubali The Conclusion, having overtaken RRR. Here's how much it has collected so far in Indian and overseas...