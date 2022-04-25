KGF 2 box office collection worldwide day 11: Yash starrer crosses Rs 800 crore; beats 2.0 to claim this spot among highest grossing Indian movies

Yash starrer KGF Chapter 2 is making rapid strides on the list of the highest grossing Indian movies worldwide of all time after merely 11 days at the box office, having overtaken 2.0, Baahubali and Sultan