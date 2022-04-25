KGF 2 is doing the unthinkable at the box office both in the Hindi belt and the rest of India, too. Besides, becoming the first film to hit a century daily for 4 days in a row across India since opening, KGF Chapter 2 also posted the highest opening day, opening weekend and opening week for any film in the Hindi belt while also becoming the fastest to reach ₹250 crore nett in the Hindi market. The Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon and Srinidhi Shetty starrer, directed by Prashanth Neel, also registered the third-highest opening of all time pan-India after RRR and Baahubali 2. Also Read - KGF 2 box office collection Hindi 2nd Sunday: Yash starrer fails to beat The Kashmir Files, Bajrangi Bhaijaan; overtakes RRR, Tiger Zinda Hai

Starting with a bang amounts to nothing if you can't back it up, right? Well, it certainly looks like KGF 2 was all too aware of that and how. The Rocking Star Yash starrer held exceedingly well in all territories across the country, but surpassed all expectations as many in the trade were expecting it to take a bigger drop through the rest of week 1, given its insane opening. That was not to be though. The pan-India monster has ended its extended first week (11 days) with a ₹863 crore gross worldwide, and now stands at the seventh spot among the highest grossing Indian movies worldwide of all time after merely 1 week at the box office, having overtaken 2.0, Baahubali and Sultan. Also Read - Jayeshbhai Jordaar song Firecracker OUT now: Ranveer Singh's hilarious dance moves teamed with peppy beats guarantee entertainment – watch video

Check out KGF 2's day-wise worldwide box-office breakup below:

Week 1 (8 days): ₹748 crore gross

Weekend 2: ₹104 crore gross

Total (11 days): ₹852 crore gross Also Read - Pushpa The Rule – Part 2: Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna starrer to have 'too many catchy lines', reveals dialogue writer Srikanth Vissa

And take a look at where RRR stands among the all-time worldwide grossers of Indian cinema...

1.) Dangal: ₹2024 crore gross

2.) Baahubali 2: ₹1810 crore gross

3.) RRR: ₹990 crore gross

4.) Bajrangi Bhaijaan: ₹969 crore gross

5.) Secret Superstar: ₹967 crore gross

6.) PK: ₹854 crore gross

7.) KGF 2: ₹852 crore gross

8.) 2.0: ₹800 crore gross

9.) Baahubali: ₹650 crore gross

10.) Sultan: ₹623 crore gross

K.G.F.: Chapter 2 is produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under the Hombale Films banner. Written and directed by Prashanth Neel, who's also helming Salaar with , KGF Chapter 2 stars Yash, , and Srinidhi Shetty. Like KGF Chapter 1, the sequel is once again being presented in the North by and 's Excel Entertainment along with Anil Thadani's AA Films.