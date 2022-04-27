KGF 2 box office collection worldwide day 13: Rs 1000 crore on the cards for Yash starrer as it enjoys another money-minting bonanza

KGF Chapter 2 continues to fill its coffers at the box office around the globe by truckloads. It's only a matter of time till the Yash and Sanjay Dutt starrer enters the extremely rare Rs 1000-crore club worldwide in Indian cinema.