KGF 2 is doing the unthinkable at the box office both in the Hindi belt and the rest of India, too. Besides, becoming the first film to hit a century daily for 4 days in a row across India since opening, KGF Chapter 2 also posted the highest opening day, opening weekend and opening week for any film in the Hindi belt while also becoming the fastest to reach ₹250 crore nett in the Hindi market. The Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon and Srinidhi Shetty starrer, directed by Prashanth Neel, also registered the third-highest opening of all time pan-India after RRR and Baahubali 2.

Starting with a bang amounts to nothing if you can't back it up, right? Well, it certainly looks like KGF 2 was all too aware of that and how. The Rocking Star Yash starrer held exceedingly well in all territories across the country, but surpassed all expectations as many in the trade were expecting it to take a bigger drop through the rest of week 1, given its insane opening. That was not to be though. The pan-India monster ended its extended first week and second weekend with a humongous ₹852 crore gross worldwide, and has now held exceedingly well on its second Monday and Tuesday to take its total to ₹891 crore gross and claim the sixth spot among the highest grossing Indian movies worldwide of all time after not even 2 weeks at the box office, having overtaken, PK, 2.0, Baahubali and Sultan in that order.

Check out KGF 2's day-wise worldwide box-office breakup below:

Week 1 (8 days): ₹748 crore gross

Weekend 2: ₹104 crore gross

Day 12 (2nd Monday): ₹20 crore gross

Day 13 (2nd Tuesday): ₹19 crore gross

Total (12 days): ₹891 crore gross

And take a look at where KGF2 stands among the all-time worldwide grossers of Indian cinema...

1.) Dangal: ₹2024 crore gross

2.) Baahubali 2: ₹1810 crore gross

3.) RRR: ₹1104 crore gross

4.) Bajrangi Bhaijaan: ₹969 crore gross

5.) Secret Superstar: ₹967 crore gross

6.) KGF 2: ₹891 crore gross

7.) PK: ₹854 crore gross

8.) 2.0: ₹800 crore gross

9.) Baahubali: ₹650 crore gross

10.) Sultan: ₹623 crore gross

K.G.F.: Chapter 2 is produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under the Hombale Films banner. Written and directed by Prashanth Neel, who's also helming Salaar with , KGF Chapter 2 stars Yash, , and Srinidhi Shetty. Like KGF Chapter 1, the sequel is once again being presented in the North by and 's Excel Entertainment along with Anil Thadani's AA Films.