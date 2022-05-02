Starting with a bang amounts to nothing if you can't back it up, right? Well, it certainly looks like KGF 2 was all too aware of that and how. The Rocking Star Yash starrer held exceedingly well in all territories across the country, but surpassed all expectations as many in the trade were expecting it to take a bigger drop through the rest of week 1, given its insane opening. That was not to be though. The pan-India monster has now turned into a pan-world monster, becoming only the fourth Indian film to breach the ₹1000 crore gross worldwide after Dangal, Baahubali 2 and RRR in that order. Also Read - Vicky Kaushal talks about wife Katrina Kaif for the FIRST TIME marvels at his 'good fortune'

Currently, KGF 2 stands at a whopping ₹1005 crore gross at the box office worldwide. On the other hand, RRR has all but folded its lifetime run at ₹1110 crore gross. At the rate at which the former is dominating the box office, it's nothing more than a foregone conclusion that it should breach RRR's lifetime collection and become the third highest grossing Indian movie worldwide. Not many in the trade had thought this to be possible for a primarily a Kannada movie.

Right out of the gate, KGF 2 was doing the unthinkable at the box office both in the Hindi belt and the rest of India, too. Besides, becoming the first film to hit a century daily for 4 days in a row across India since opening, KGF Chapter 2 also posted the highest opening day, opening weekend and opening week for any film in the Hindi belt while also becoming the fastest to reach ₹250 crore nett in the Hindi market. The Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon and Srinidhi Shetty starrer, directed by Prashanth Neel, also registered the third-highest opening of all time pan-India after RRR and Baahubali 2.

K.G.F.: Chapter 2 is produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under the Hombale Films banner. Written and directed by Prashanth Neel, who's also helming Salaar with , KGF Chapter 2 stars Yash, , and Srinidhi Shetty. Like KGF Chapter 1, the sequel is once again being presented in the North by and 's Excel Entertainment along with Anil Thadani's AA Films.