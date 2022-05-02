KGF 2 box office collection worldwide day 18: Yash starrer on track to beat RRR lifetime gross – check out difference remaining

KGF Chapter 2 continues to fill its coffers at the box office around the globe by truckloads. It's only a matter of time till the Yash and Sanjay Dutt starrer overtakes RRR as the third highest grossing Indian movie of all time worldwide.