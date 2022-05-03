KGF 2 box office collection worldwide day 19: Another strong hold for Yash starrer; inches closer to RRR lifetime gross

KGF Chapter 2 continues to mint the moolah at the box office around the globe in spades. It's now but a foregone conclusion that the Yash and Sanjay Dutt starrer will surpass RRR as the third highest grossing Indian movie of all time worldwide.