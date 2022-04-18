Yash and Prashanth Neel's KGF 2 is on a rampage at the box office. The movie has crossed the Rs 500 crore mark at the global box office. This means it is second to Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore and has overtaken the kids' film Sonic The Hedgehog 2 that has Jim Carrey in the lead role. KGF 2 is doing brilliant business all over the globe. The movie has made 70 million USD at the global box office while Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore has recorded USD 114 million. Sonic The Hegdehog stands at USD 55 million. Yash's movie saw unprecedented advance bookings in places like the UK. Also Read - Lock Upp: Munawar Faruqui leaves Kangana Ranaut in tears as he OPENS Up about his mom's suicide; says, ‘She was screaming…’

The film has made above Rs 132. 21 crores on its first Sunday. KGF 2 has benefitted greatly from terrific word-of-mouth publicity. While the lifetime collections of KGF 1 in Karnataka was 104 crores, it has made more than Rs 100 crores already in four days flat. The film takes off from the time when Raja Krishna Bairyappa (Rocky Bhai) takes over the gold mines of Narachi. A rousing BGM, high octane action and Yash's unbridled machismo has made the movie a treat for the masses.

KGF 2 is also getting rave reviews for the performance by Raveena Tandon. As per early estimates, it is already over Rs 50 crore for Sunday for Yash's film. The movie should cross the Rs 150 crore mark at the box office today. This is stupendous. BollywoodLife in its review wrote, "KGF 2 is big screen entertainment at its best. Yash and Sanjay Dutt's testosterone laden, adrenaline-raising period action film is pure entertainment. You will clap at the dialogues, stay glued to the action sequences and root for Rocky Bhai."