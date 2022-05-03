KGF Chapter 2 has been ruling the box office since the day it hit the big screens. The Yash starrer affected the box office collections of big films like Thalapathy Vijay starrer Beast, ’s Jersey, ’s Runway 34, and Tiger Shroff starrer Heropanti 2. Currently, it is the fourth highest-grossing Indian film, and the movie’s Hindi version stands at number three spot in the highest-grossing Hindi movies at the domestic box office. At number one it’s Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Rs. 510.99) and at the second position it’s (Rs. 387.38). Also Read - Met Gala 2022: The Bridgerton cast walks the red carpet; Nicola Coughlan wins hearts while Phoebe Dynevor, Simone Ashley, Rege-Jean Page receive flak for their outfits

Well, it will be interesting to see if KGF 2 Hindi will surpass the collection of Baahubali 2, but well, it clearly looks like the film might beat ’s Dangal at the box office. On its day 19, KGF 2 Hindi collected Rs. 3.75 crore taking the till date total to Rs. 373.33 crore. It requires Rs. 14.05 crore to surpass the collection of Dangal. Also Read - Urfi Javed is fed up with all the bullying, r*pe threats and more; pens, 'I feel like giving up'

It’s Eid today, and everyone is expecting that KGF 2 will get a boost at the box office because of the festival. It’s going to be the first choice of moviegoers, and even trade experts have predicted that. So, thanks to Eid the film will be easily able to beat Dangal at the box office. Also Read - Ajay Devgn Vs Kiccha Sudeep: Sonu Nigam QUESTIONS the superstar, 'Where is it written that Hindi is our national language'

Well, a few days ago, Yash had posted a video on social media in which he thanked fans for giving such a great response to KGF 2. The actor had said, "I'm in a situation where thank you isn't big enough but still, I would really want to thank each one of you from the bottom of my heart for pouring in so much love and blessings on me. Thank you guys. On behalf of my entire KGF team, I can just tell you we all are really overwhelmed and all we wanted was to give you a great cinematic experience. I hope you're enjoying and continue to enjoy it."