Yash starrer KGF Chapter 2 is currently in its third week, and the Hindi dubbed version of the film is unstoppable at the box office. After a fantastic third weekend, it was expected that the film will show a good jump on Eid and that has happened. The movie has received a huge Eidi on the festival from the audiences. On its day 20, the film collected Rs. 9.57 crore which is excellent. KGF 2 Hindi stands at a total of Rs. 382.90 crore.

KGF 2 Hindi has already left many Bollywood biggies behind. Currently, it's at the third spot in the highest-grossing Hindi movies. But, soon it will surpass the lifetime domestic collection of starrer (Rs. 387.38 crore). The film has totally crushed new releases like Runway 34 and Heropanti 2.

Both Bollywood biggies were expected to do well at the box office but have been affected by the KGF 2 storm. The starrer on Eid collected Rs. 3.80 crore taking the 5-day total to Rs. 22.30 crore. Meanwhile, Tiger Shroff's Heropanti 2 collected Rs. 2.60 crore on its 5th day, taking the total to Rs. 20 crore. Before Runway 34 and Heropanti 2, KGF 2 Hindi had affected the collection of starrer Jersey.

This week, there's no major Bollywood release, but the Hollywood film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is all set to hit the big screens. It looks like finally, the Hollywood movie might control KGF 2 at the box office as advance bookings for are said to be excellent.

KGF 2 is the fourth highest-grossing Indian film. The movie has crossed Rs. 1000 crore worldwide, but it will be interesting to see if it will surpass the worldwide collection of and Jr NTR starrer RRR (Rs. 1122.3 crore).