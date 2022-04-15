The craze of KGF 2 amongst the audience has been burgeoning ever since the trailer has been launched. Moreover, the fandom of Rocking star Yash ignited excitement among the audience like few films in Indian cinema before it have be they may be from any language. The anticipation rose to the levels of the pre-release buzz of Baahubali 2. It was widely reported that KGF Chapter 2 would likely take an earth-shattering opening in every territory across the globe where it opens. Well, it has done just that, first and foremost breaking the record for the biggest opening ever in the Hindi belt, and then registering the third-highest opening of all time pan-India after RRR and Baahubali 2. Also Read - Prabhas, Aamir Khan, Ram Charan and more: Neither 300 nor 500, these stars are a part of the Rs 1000 crore club

On the other hand, Thalapathy Vijay and starrer Beast, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, is still barely pulling itself along in Tamil Nadu, the curtains have fallen on it in every other territory, and with the monstrous status that KGF 2 has assumed everywhere else, no surprises for guessing that Beast will soon be crushed in its home state as well. There's no two ways to look at it – Beast is headed to be an epic disaster.

In fact, the effects are already showing with theatres across the state of Tamil Nadu replacing shows of the Vijay starrer with the Yash starrer, something that would've been thought inconceivable at least in Tamil Nadu prior to both films clashing at the box office. It makes perfect business sense though since after the replacement of shows, KGF2 is running houseful since 3 a.m. while several of Beast's shows aren't even running to quarter capacity for its prime-time shows in the evening.

K.G.F.: Chapter 2 is produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under the Hombale Films banner. Written and directed by Prashanth Neel, who's also helming Salaar with , KGF Chapter 2 stars Yash, , and Srinidhi Shetty. Like KGF Chapter 1, the sequel is once again being presented in the North by and 's Excel Entertainment along with Anil Thadani's AA Films.