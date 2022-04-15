KGF 2 vs Beast box office collection day 3 SHOCKING UPDATE: Shows of Yash starrer replace Vijay's film in Tamil Nadu; run housefull since 3 am

Thalapathy Vijay starrer Beast is being replaced by Rocking Star Yash starrer KGF Chapter 2 in theatres across Tamil Nadu, something that would've been thought inconceivable at least in the stare prior to both films clashing at the box office