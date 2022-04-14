Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2 has hit the big screens today. The advance booking of the film was fantastic and as expected it has taken the box office storm. The reviews are positive and the audience is also loving the film. Social media is filled with positive tweets and posts about KGF Chapter 2. Now, everyone is keen to know how much the film will collect at the box office on day one. While there are many predictions happening, Ormax Media has also predicted that the film will collect Rs. 133 crore at the box office on day one. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding: Kareena Kapoor Khan in Rs 6 lakh lehenga vs Karisma in Rs 65k anarkali – who rocked the mehendi look? VOTE NOW

Ormax Media posted on Instagram, "#OrmaxCinematix FBO (First-Day Box Office Forecast) for today's major release K.G.F: Chapter 2: All India Gross ₹133 Cr, with Hindi (45 Cr+ Gross/ 40 Cr+ Nett), Telugu (35 Cr+) & Kannada (30 Cr+) as the main contributors, followed by Tamil & Malayalam at 7 Cr+ & 6 Cr+ #FBO."

The Hindi dubbed version of the film is expected to collect the highest followed by the Telugu and Kannada versions. KGF 2 is a Kannada film, but it has been dubbed and released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. The Hindi version of the first part had collected Rs. 44 crore (lifetime) at the box office, and now, the sequel is expected to surpass that on day one itself. Well, some have also predicted that KGF 2 might break the records of Baahubali 2 in the Hindi market. Let's wait and watch.

BollywoodLife reviewer, Urmimala Banerjee, is impressed with the film and in her review she wrote, “KGF 2 is big screen entertainment at its best. Yash and 's testosterone laden, adrenaline-raising period action film is pure entertainment. You will clap at the dialogues, stay glued to the action sequences and root for Rocky Bhai. Will we see KGF 3 being announced soon? The makers seem to have left the option open...”