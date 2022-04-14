Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 1 was a blockbuster at the box office. The film had collected around Rs. 250 crore at the box office (including all the languages). Now, KGF: Chapter 2 has hit the big screens today. The advance booking reports were simply excellent and now, according to early estimates, the movie will collect Rs. 150-160 crore gross worldwide. Well, if this early estimate turns out to be true, it will surely be a fantastic opening for the film. Also Read - KGF 2: Sanjay Dutt compares Adheera to Agneepath's Kancha; says, 'He'll become legendary like Shakaal, Mogambo' [EXCLUSIVE]

The Hindi version of KGF: Chapter 1 had collected Rs. 44 crore (lifetime collection), and now, it is expected that on its day one, KGF 2 will collect Rs.35-40 crore at the box office. Well, in the Hindi market, KGF 2 will break the record of RRR. The all-India collection on day one can be expected between Rs. 105-110 crore gross.

BollywoodLife had spoken to trade experts and they have predicted that KGF 2 will break box office records. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala had told us, "KGF 2 will lead because it is expected to do well in Hindi. The Hindi market is bigger than the South."

Film exhibitor and distributor Akshaye Rathi had told us, “Looking at the pan-India appeal and hype, in all possibilities it will be KGF 2. It’s a sequel to a hugely popular film and it carries a mass appeal in tier 1, 2, and 3 of India. So, I am pretty sure that KGF 2 will get the biggest numbers on the opening weekend.”

KGF 2 will face competition from Thalapathy Vijay’s Beast. However, Beast, which was released yesterday, has received negative reviews and has failed to impress the audiences. So, this might surely help KGF 2 to take a lead in the Tamil market as well. Let’s wait and watch how many box office records KGF 2 will break.