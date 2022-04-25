The Hindi version of KGF Chapter 2 is unstoppable at the box office. After the fantastic first extended week, now the film has done exceptionally well at the ticket window in its second weekend. The movie on its second Friday collected Rs. 11.56 crore, on Saturday, the collection was Rs. 18.25 crore, and on Sunday it collected Rs. 22.68 crore. In its second weekend, KGF 2 has collected Rs. 52.49 crore, taking the 11-day total to Rs. 321.12 crore which is exceptional. Also Read - Salman Khan-Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani and more: 6 of our favourite celeb couples who parted ways and left fans heartbroken

The Yash starrer has already surpassed the lifetime domestic box office collection of starrer . The movie, which also starred , had collected Rs. 320.34 crore. Now, the Yash starrer has to beat four Bollywood films, (Rs. 339.16 crore), PK (Rs. 340.80 crore), Sanju (Rs. 342.55 crore), and (Rs. Rs. 387.38 crore), to become the highest grossing Hindi film at the domestic box office.

Recently, the makers shared a couple of pictures on Twitter in which they were seen celebrating the success of the film. They captioned it as, "It's just the beginning #KGFChapter2."

A few days ago, Yash shared a video on social media in which he thanked everyone for giving such a great response to KGF 2. He had said, "I'm in a situation where thank you isn't big enough but still, I would really want to thank each one of you from the bottom of my heart for pouring in so much love and blessings on me. Thank you guys. On behalf of my entire KGF team, I can just tell you we all are really overwhelmed and all we wanted was to give you a great cinematic experience. I hope you're enjoying and continue to enjoy it."