Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2 has taken the box office by storm. The film's Hindi version took a bumper opening at the box office and collected Rs. 53.95 crore on day one. It got the highest opening day in the Hindi sector surpassing starrer which had collected Rs. 53.53 crore at the box office on day one. In its four-day extended weekend, KGF 2 collected Rs. 193.99 crore which is simply excellent. Everyone was keen to know whether the film will be able to pass the crucial Monday test, and it got flying numbers on its fifth day.

The movie on its first Monday collected Rs. 25.57 crore, taking the five-day total to Rs. 219.56 crore. RRR Hindi has till now collected Rs. 253.84 crore. It looks like in the next couple of days, KGF 2 will surpass the collection of SS Rajamouli's directorial.

Well, the Hindi version of KGF: Chapter 1 had only done a lifetime collection of Rs. 44 crore, and now the sequel has proved to be one of the biggest hits in the history of Indian cinema.

starrer is the highest-grossing Hindi film till date. The movie had collected Rs. 387.38 crore at the box office. Now, the way KGF 2 is heading at the ticket windows, it will be interesting to see if it will be able to break the record of Dangal or not.

Meanwhile, now after KGF Chapter 2, fans are eagerly waiting for KGF Chapter 3. The movie’s Executive Producer, Karthik Gowda, while speaking to Public TV Kannada news channel confirmed that the third instalment of the franchise is on the cards, and the pre-production work on it has already started.

KGF: Chapter 2 also stars and in pivotal roles. Yash, Raveena, and Sanjay’s performance in the film is appreciated a lot.