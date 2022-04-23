The Hindi version of Yash starrer KGF Chapter 2 is in no mood to slow down at the box office. The film took a bumper opening and it collected Rs. 53.95 crore at the box office on day one. In two days, it reached Rs. 100 crore mark, in five days it was in Rs. 200 crore club and in seven days, it crossed Rs. 250 crore at the box office. Now, even in its second weekend, the film is doing exceptionally well at the box office. Also Read - BTS: V aka Kim Taehyung on par with Beyonce, Selena Gomez, Kylie Jenner as a social media influencer? Audit reveals the STAGGERING amount he can make per post

On its second Friday, the Hindi version of KGF 2 collected Rs. 11.56 crore, taking the nine-day total to Rs. 280.19 crore. It has surpassed the lifetime domestic box office collection of starrer and starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The former had collected Rs. 278.24 crore at the box office, and the latter earned Rs. 279.55 crore. Now, KGF 2 is inching towards Rs. 300 crore mark.

Recently, Yash shared a video on social media in which he thanked everyone for giving such a great response to KGF 2. He said, "I'm in a situation where thank you isn't big enough but still, I would really want to thank each one of you from the bottom of my heart for pouring in so much love and blessings on me. Thank you guys. On behalf of my entire KGF team, I can just tell you we all are really overwhelmed and all we wanted was to give you a great cinematic experience. I hope you're enjoying and continue to enjoy it."

KGF 2 also stars and , and today, the former shared a heartfelt note, which read, “There will always be some films which will be more special than the others. Every once in a while, seek out a film which pushes me out of my comfort zone. KGF: Chapter 2 was that film for me. It reminded me of my own potential and something about it felt like, | could have fun with it. This film made me realise why cinema, at the end of the day, is a product of passion. Prashanth Neel, my director, had sold the vision of the menacing ‘Adheera’ to me. The credit for how my role turned out, goes entirely to Prashanth. As the captain of the ship, it’s his dream we all brought to screen. This film will always be a reminder that every time life pops a surprise, you have it in you to do better than that. Lots of love to my fans, family and well-wishers. They have all been my pillars of strength. – Sanjay Dutt.”