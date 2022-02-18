KGF Chapter 2, Jersey, Beast – which film will win the 3-way box office clash? VOTE Now

KGF: Chapter 2 is slated to release on 14th April 2022. starrer Laal Singh Chaddha was supposed to clash with the Yash starrer. But, Laal Singh Chaddha has been postponed to August. However, KGF 2 won’t be getting a solo release. After Aamir Khan shifted his film to August, the makers of starrer Jersey quickly announced that their film will hit the big screens on 14th April 2022. But, it doesn’t end here; it will be a three-way clash at the box office. Thalapathy Vijay’s Beast is also slated to release on 14th April 2022. Also Read - Jersey: Shahid Kapoor’s cricket drama locks new release date; to clash with THIS South biggie

KGF: Chapter 2 is one of the most awaited pan-India films of the year. The movie also stars and . The makers of KGF 2 were the first ones to announce their release date. While it's a Kannada movie, the film will be dubbed and released in various languages like Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam. The first part had received a great response, and moviegoers are eagerly waiting for the second instalment.

Shahid Kapoor starrer Jersey also stars and . The movie is a remake of the Telugu film Jersey which starred Nani and Shraddha Srinath in the lead roles. The original movie was a hit at the box office and it also won a National Award. Jersey will be Shahid's second remake in a row. Before this film, he was seen in which was a remake of the Telugu movie Arjun Reddy. Kabir Singh was a blockbuster at the box office.

Beast starring Thalapathy Vijay and is undoubtedly one of the most awaited Tamil films of the year. The makers have already started the promotions of the film, and the first single titled Arabic Kuthu was recently released. The song has received a fantastic response.

Well, all the three films are quite big. So, which film according to you will win the box office race?