Yash starrer K.G.F: Chapter 2, 's Jersey, and Thalapathy Vijay starrer Beast are all set to hit the big screens on 14th April 2022. KGF: Chapter 2 is a Kannada film, but it will be dubbed and released in various languages like Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Malayalam. Jersey is a Bollywood film, and Beast is one of the most-awaited Tamil films of the year. It is clearly the clash of the Titans at the box office. So, we decided to do a poll and asked our readers which film they think will win this box office race.

The poll results are out and the winner is K.G.F: Chapter 2. The movie, which also stars , , and Srinidhi Shetty, has got 64% of the votes. K.G.F: Chapter 1 was a big hit, and moviegoers are excited to watch the sequel.

K.G.F: Chapter 2 is followed by Thalapathy Vijay starrer Beast. The film which stars as the female lead has received 26% of votes. Vijay has a huge fan following, so in the Tamil market of course it will rule the box office.

Shahid Kapoor and starrer Jersey has just received 10% of the votes. The movie is a remake of a Telugu film of the same name which starrer Nani and Shraddha Srinath. The original movie was a super hit at the box office and it also won a National Award. Let’s wait and watch what response the Hindi remake will get at the box office.

Earlier, and starrer Laal Singh Chaddha was slated to release on 14th April 2022. But, the movie got postponed to August. After Laal Singh Chaddha got postponed, the makers of Jersey quickly announced that their film will release on 14th April 2022.