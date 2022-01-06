KGF: Chapter 2, Laal Singh Chaddha and Beast; a three-way clash at the box office in April 2022?

Yash's KGF: Chapter 2 and Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha are slated to release on 14th April 2022. But, it might be a three-way clash if Thalapathy Vijay's Beast also releases on the same day.