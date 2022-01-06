KGF: Chapter 2, Laal Singh Chaddha and Beast; a three-way clash at the box office in April 2022?

Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2, starrer Laal Singh Chaddha, and Thalapathy Vijay’s Beast are undoubtedly the most awaited films of the year. KGF: Chapter 2 is a Kannada movie, but it will be dubbed and released in various languages including Hindi. Meanwhile, Laal Singh Chaddha will be one of the biggest Bollywood films to release this year, and Beast is one of the most anticipated Tamil movies. We already know that KGF: Chapter 2 and Laal Singh Chaddha are all set to clash at the box office on 14th April 2022. However, now it looks like it will be a three-way clash. Also Read - Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh divorced 9 months ago but kept it a secret — read deets

The exact release date of Beast is not yet announced. But, a few days ago, the makers unveiled a new poster of the film and announced that their movie will release in April 2022.

Beast is a Tamil film, and on 14th April it's the Tamil New Year (Puthandu), so it is expected that the movie, which also stars Pooja Hegde, will hit the big screens on the festival. And if that happens then it will be a three-way clash at the box office; KGF: Chapter 2 vs Laal Singh Chaddha vs Beast.

Last year, when Aamir had announced the new release date of Laal Singh Chaddha (14th April), in an interview with , the actor had stated, "Before I finalised the date, I profusely apologised to the producer, director, and lead man of KGF Chapter 2. They understood my viewpoint and were good enough to ask me to go ahead in spite of their film releasing on the same day. I was very touched by their gesture.”

Revealing why he decided to release the film on that date, Aamir had said, "I hate to give the impression that I am trespassing on someone else’s territory, but since I am playing a Sikh for the first time in my career, the Baisakhi day (14th April) seemed to be the most appropriate for the release of Laal Singh Chaddha."