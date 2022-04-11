Other than being one of the most awaited films of this season, the madness of KGF 2 amongst the audience is been increased since the trailer has been launched. Moreover, the fandom of Rocking star Yash has ignited excitement among the audience like few films in Indian cinema before it have be they may be from any language. The anticipation has risen to the levels of the pre-release buzz of Baahubali 2, and a measure of that can again be seen by the records that KGF Chapter 2's teaser and trailer have both piled up. Check them out below: Also Read - Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor wedding: Onscreen bridal avatars of the Dulhania that prove she will be the prettiest bride ever

Most Viewed Teaser of any Indian movie in 24 hours

Most Viewed Teaser of any Indian movie ever

Most Viewed Trailer of any Indian movie in 24 hours

Most Viewed Trailer of any Indian movie ever

It's being widely reported that KGF 2 is likely to take an earth-shattering opening in every territory, with the Hindi market set to bring in anywhere between ₹30-35 crore nett while the overall India and overseas collection likely to take the movie beyond a ₹130-140 crore gross on day 1. In fact, some opine that it could even challenge RRR and Baahubali 2's opening day records. However, the only reason it might lose out on at least ₹8-10 crore on day 1 as also its first weekend is because of RRR. Here's how...

A well-placed trade source within the industry has exclusively apprised BollywoodLife that the sequel to KGF Chapter 1 could have touched ₹40 crore nett day 1 in the Hindi belt alone and would've easily beaten RRR's worldwide opening-day record were it not for RRR as producer/distributor Jayantilal Gada has apparently ensured that the latter will be retaining a sizeable amount of screens on account of a.) How well it's doing and b.) With Jersey now being postponed by a week, which is also his film, some of the screens for the and starrer might also be diverted to RRR's retainment. This lack of potential screens is the only facts that might slightly hamper KGF Chapter 2's day 1 march by a bit as per our source.

Releasing nationwide on 14the April 2022, in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam, K.G.F.: Chapter 2 is produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under the Hombale Films banner. One of the emerging pan-India production houses, Hombale Films is set to showcase some of the biggest films in Indian cinema over the next two years, including the much-awaited film ‘Salaar’ starring . Written and directed by Prashanth Neel, KGF Chapter 2 stars Yash, , and Srinidhi Shetty. Like the first part, KGF 2 is once again being presented in the North by and 's Excel Entertainment along with Anil Thadani's AA Films.