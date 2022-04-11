KGF 2 box office collection day 1: Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon starrer's opening to be affected by RRR for THIS reason [EXCLUSIVE]

KGF Chapter 2 could likely challenge RRR and Baahubali 2's opening day records. However, the only reason the Yash and Sanjay Dutt starrer might lose out on at least 8-10 crore on day 1 as also its first weekend is because of RRR. Here's how...