Dulquer Salmaan's latest release King of Kotha released theatrically on August 24, 2023. Despite facing a tough clash at the box office against Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 and Rajinikanth's Jailer, the film took a flying start at the box office on day 1 of its release. The film is expected to see a jump in its box office collection over the weekend and is expected to be declared a hit in India.

King of Kotha box office collection day 1

On day 1 of its theatrical release, King of Kotha managed to collect nearly Rs 7.70 crore. The film gave a tough competition to Gadar 2, which collected Rs 8.20 crore on Thursday in India. Meanwhile, Dulquer Salmaan's film surpassed the collections of Rajinikanth's Jailer, which minted over Rs 3.25 crore on day 15.

King Of Kotha had an overall 53.65% Malayalam Occupancy on day 1. The film also held strong in Delhi-NCR and had an overall occupancy of 43.67%.

King of Kotha cast

The film features an ensemble cast of actors including Dulquer Salmaan, Shabeer Kallarakkal, Prasanna, Gokul Suresh, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Nyla Usha, Chemban Vinod Jose, Shammi Thilakan, Saran, Shanthi Krishna and Anikha Surendran. King of Kotha is directed by Abhilash Joshiy in his directorial debut.

King of Kotha plot

The plot of the Malayalam film revolves around Tony (Dulquer), who is torn between his inherited legacy and a desire to live a different life. Unlike his father, Tony isn't drawn to the dark world of crime. Life changes for him after he falls in love with a woman from a wealthy background.

King of Kotha budget

According to reports, the film has been made on a budget of Rs 50-60 crore and has been dubbed in multiple languages including Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Kannada.

King of Kotha OTT rights

The OTT rights of King of Kotha were reportedly bought by Disney Plus Hotstar and the film will begin streaming on the digital platform after the end of its theatrical run. Reportedly, the OTT rights were sold to the digital streaming giant for a whopping sum of Rs 16 crore.