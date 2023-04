This week's big Bollywood release is Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film is Salman Khan's Eid treat to his fans. The occasion is always reserved for Salman Khan but for the past few years, Dabangg Khan missed the opportunity to release his films on Eid. But this year is different as Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has hit the theatres. It has an ensemble cast with Pooja Hegde being the leading lady. The stars ensured to create as much buzz as possible around the film to have a good start at the box office. And the day-one collections have come in! Also Read - Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress Shehnaaz Gill says people are constantly trying to change her but she will NEVER lose her real self [Exclusive interview]

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan box office collection day 1

As per Box Office India, 's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has raked in approximately Rs 14 crore net. These are early estimates and actual figures are yet to come in. Many reports suggest that Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan made approximately Rs 15 crore on its opening day. It seems that Salman Khan's film has taken a decent start at the box office and the numbers are only expected to grow given that it is Eid today. The film has reportedly done better in UP, Bihar, Rajasthan and Nizam / Andhra. But it needs to pick up in multiplexes. The report further suggests that Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has taken the fourth-highest opening in the post-pandemic era. It is right behind 's Pathaan, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's and 's . The weekend collections of Salman Khan starrer are only expected to get better and better.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also marks the Bollywood debut of Shehnaaz Gill and Palak Tiwari. Fans of both of the divas have appreciated their performance in the film. The film helmed by Farhad Samji also stars , Jassie Gill and . South star Venkatesh Daggubati plays 's brother in the film.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan reviews

As the movie made it to the theatres, Salman Khan's fans showered it with positive reviews. Many called it a perfect family entertainer. Salman Khan's swag and charm worked on his fans once again. BollywoodLife gave three stars to Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde starrer. Read the full review HERE.