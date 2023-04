Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan made Eid special for Salman Khan fans. The film made it to the theatres on April 21 and Salman Khan fans simply could not hold back their excitement. Directed by Farhad Samji, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan stars Pooja Hegde as the female lead. On day 1, the Salman Khan starrer took a decent opening. It made approximately Rs 15.81 crore on the opening day. But the second day witnessed a major jump in the numbers. As per the early estimates, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan saw massive growth as it made approximately Rs 23 crore on day 2. Also Read - Arpita Khan Sharma Eid bash: 'Well-behaved' Ibrahim Ali Khan impresses all; netizens CANNOT get over his resemblance with Saif Ali Khan [Watch]

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan day 2 collection is here

As reported by Box Office India, the second-day collection of and starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is somewhere between Rs 23 to Rs 24 crore nett. The amount could be even more given that the film has received an excellent collection across mass belts and single screens. The total collection of the film stands at Rs 37 crore approximately. However, these are the early estimates of day 2 and final numbers are yet to come in. Given the jump witnessed over Saturday, fans can expect similar or even bigger footfall in theatres for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan on Sunday. If the film continues its pace, it will cross the Rs 50 crore mark within the first weekend itself.

Salman Khan gets the second best opening of 2023

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is turning out to be the second best grossing film of the year 2023 so far. With its first day collection, it became the second highest opening day grosser for the year 2023. The first remains to be 's Pathaan that released in January this year. Salman Khan managed to beat , , and others at the box office with the first day collection of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan cast

The film also stars Shehnaaz Gill, , , Palak Tiwari and Jassie Gill in pivotal roles. South star Venkatesh Daggubati also has an important part to play the film. Boxer Vijendra Singh plays the villain. It is touted to be a family entertainer. Watch this space for more updates.