Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has received a great response at the box office. Salman Khan's Eid release has managed to entertain the audience and how. The film that released on April 21 has a superb first weekend. Though it took an average start at the box office by minting Rs 15.81 crore, the first Saturday and Sunday turned out to be good. As per the early estimates coming in, Salman Khan's film directed by Farhad Samji managed to make approximately Rs 26-27 crore nett at the box office. It witnessed a slight jump from the first Saturday.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan day 2 box office collection

As reported by Sacnilk.com, 's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan witnessed a jump of 10 percent from its first Saturday. The total box office collection of the film is now approximately Rs 65 crore nett. With its gross collection, the box office of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Jaan goes to approximately Rs 77 crore. These are early estimates for the first Sunday of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan but either way, within three days, the film has managed to cross the Rs 50 crore mark. Given that Bollywood movies are struggling at the box office, Salman Khan has managed to churn out a hit with his Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

The film has also performed well overseas. As per the report in the portal, it has already crossed the Rs 100 crore mark with its worldwide collection. Reportedly, worldwide it has made approximately Rs 37 crore since its releasing. Adding this to Rs 77 crore domestic collection, the total figure comes to Rs 114 crore. Salman Khan's magic sure has worked well for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. It has become the second highest first weekend grossing film of 2023 after 's movie Pathaan.

All about Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is also special because it marks the Bollywood debut of Shehnaaz Gill and Palak Tiwari. Fans of both the ladies were pretty excited to see them in a film with Salman Khan. plays the leading lady in the film while South star Venkatesh Daggubati is her brother. , and Jassie Gill play Salman Khan's brothers in the film. The film is produced by Salman Khan Films.