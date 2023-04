Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan released on April 21, 2023. It was an Eid release and all the Salman Khan fans were super excited about the film. It was after a gap of a few years that Dabangg Khan released his film during the festival of Eid. As expected, the film managed to get a roaring start at the box office. After a subtle first day, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan managed to get a bumper the first weekend. Now, the numbers for the first Monday are out. Also Read - Times when Shehnaaz Gill OPENED UP about facing body-shaming, ageism, negativity and more

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan day 3 collections out

As per a tweet made by Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh, and 's film witnessed a dip in number on the first Monday as it collected Rs 10.17 crore. Yet the numbers are double digits so it is a good sign. On the first Sunday, the film made Rs 26.61 crore. The total four-day box office collection of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan stands at Rs 78.34 crore approximately. Within the first week, one can expect that Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan's domestic collection will cross Rs 100 crore mark. With its international business, the film has already gone past Rs 100 crore with its first-weekend collection.

Check Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan day-wise collection below:

Day 1: Rs 15.81 crore

Day 2: Rs 25.75 crore

Day 3: Rs 26.61 crore

Day 4: Rs 10.17 crore

Here's Taran Adarsh's tweet

#KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan hits double digits on make-or-break Mon… Declines at premium plexes, but fantastic beyond metros and single screens [better than Fri *at places*], despite weekday ticket rates… Fri 15.81 cr, Sat 25.75 cr, Sun 26.61 cr, Mon 10.17 cr. Total: ₹ 78.34 cr.… pic.twitter.com/aeZIbfj4Mc — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 25, 2023

Salman Khan's movie has become one of the highest grossing Bollywood films of the year 2023 so far. It was Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone-John Abraham film Pathaan that made box office run wild before Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

The film helmed by Farhad Samji also stars Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Jassie Gill, , and others. South star Venkatesh Daggubati has a pivotal role to play in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Boxer Vijendra Singh too has a presence in the film. After the film received a warm welcome at the box office, Salman Khan took to his social media accounts to thank his fans for all the love and support showered on him. Now, the Bhaijaan is in Dubai.