Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was the big Bollywood release of the past week. There was a great buzz around Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde's movies. Bhaijaan fans were more than excited to see the Dabangg Khan splashing his Jalwa again on the big screen. The anticipation and excitement for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan translated in box office numbers as the film performed really well on its opening weekend. But with the first Monday, the numbers witnessed a drop.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan box office collection day 6 OUT

As per a report in Box Office India, and 's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has made approximately Rs 4.5 to Rs 5 crore at the box office. The numbers have seen a dip from its first Monday and Tuesday. On day 5, the film collected Rs 6.12 crore and on day 4, the film collected Rs 10.17 crore. There is a significant dip from Monday to Wednesday. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is moving towards Rs 100 crore club at a slow speed. Thus, the upcoming weekend is pretty crucial for Salman Khan and his film. The total box office collection stands at Rs 89 crore approximately. Given that the numbers witnessing a dip, it remains to be seen if Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan crosses Rs 100 crore mark in its first week or not. The major competition coming up is Ponniyin Selvan II which will release on April 28, 2023. 's multi-starrer has , Vikram, , in the leading roles.

Here is the day-wise collection of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan:

Day 1: Rs 15.81 crore

Day 2: Rs 25.75 crore

Day 3: Rs 26.61 crore

Day 4: Rs 10.17 crore

Day 5: Rs 6.12 crore

Day 6: Rs 4.5 to 5 crore

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is a multi-starrer film as it also stars Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, , and others. Pooja Hegde plays the female lead opposite Salman Khan. Venkatesh Daggubati is the highlight though as he plays Pooja Hegde's brother. has also marked return to big-budget films with this one. The songs have got pretty popular of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Next for Salman Khan is Tiger 3. It is expected that the third instalment of the franchise will break quite a few records.