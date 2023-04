Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is the big Eid release. 's movie is a masala family film packed with emotions, action and romance. This time, the actor has roped in Venkatesh and a host of actors from regional Indian industries to give the film a pan-India flavour. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is technically a pre-Eid release. The festival is falling tomorrow in India. Today, is the last day of Ramzan. But most experts feel the movie will make a figure in this range. Salman Khan's Eid releases have had blockbuster openings. Let us take a look at the chances of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Also Read - Pooja Hegde shares why Salman Khan and Prabhas deserve the title of superstars [Exclusive]

OPENING DAY EXPECTATIONS OF KISI KA BHAI KISI KI JAAN

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is eyeing a figure in excess of Rs 15 crore for the opening day. If it gets a great response, it could come close to Rs 20 crores. The buzz at single screens is very good for the film. Many are predicting that it will get an opening day collection of Rs 18 crores. There is no holiday today all over India. Experts feel that collections on Saturday could go upto Rs 25 crores. After all, it depends on word of mouth for the film.

KISI KA BHAI KISI KI JAAN HAS NO COMPETITION

There are no other movies in competition of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. It seems some theatres are planning to have some shows of Pathaan. But there are no verified reports on the same. Everyone is looking at the collections in India as the film has not picked up in the overseas market. Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is supposed to be an adaptation of Ajith's . The basic premise of the movie is the same. Farhad Samji is the filmmaker.

Salman Khan's was kind of a semi-hit. He went a little out of his zone for the film. Antim was average, and Radhe was not liked much by his fans. Of course, he has a biggie coming up with Tiger 3. That film comes in November. The success of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is important for who has had a forgettable 2022 with four flops.