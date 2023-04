Fans of Salman Khan are awaiting the release of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The movie is coming on April 21, 2023. It is an Eid release. The songs have got a good response from the audience, especially Naiyo Lagda and Yentamma Yentamma. Fans will also get to see the fresh pair of Pooja Hegde and Salman Khan. Well, the movie is coming on the last day of Ramadan and not exactly on the date of Eid. This makes a difference on the number of people flocking to the theatres for the movie. Talking about the same, a trade expert says, For all those thinking, KKBKKJ will open to bumper houses, please remember, it’s a pre-Eid release. Hence the first day’s collections will be good, not outstanding. They will shoot up on Saturday if Eid falls on that day. Also Read - Salman Khan looks adoringly at Karan Johar who says he would like to be reborn as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan if given a boon; netizens feel the pain [Watch Video]

Salman Khan has always gifted his fans a blockbuster on the occasion of EID and fans also eagerly wait to celebrate this festival with the superstar. Marking its release on this auspicious occasion, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is slated to release on the last day of Ramadan, Friday, 21st April, and not on EID. Certainly, the film will show its magic on the big screen from the second day, Saturday, 22nd April which makes it a perfect treat for the audience to enjoy over the weekend. The film will witness better box office figures from the second day as compared to its first day as fans of Salman Khan will be busy celebrating the last day of Ramadan.

A Salman Khan Film production, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is directed by Farhad Samji. The film is slated to release on 21st April 2023.