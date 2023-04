Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is the next big Bollywood release. The film stars Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill and others. For the past few days, the team is on its toes promoting the film. Salman Khan and others even appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show and it was a laugh riot. After a gap of a few years, Salman Khan is releasing his film during the festival of Eid. Generally, Eid is pre-booked for Salman Khan as it is his Eidi to his fans. This year, it is Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and now as the release date is nearing, all eyes are on the box office numbers. Also Read - Pooja Hegde opens up about the REAL reason why she did Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan with Salman Khan [Exclusive]

Here's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan day one box office prediction

Given the extensive promotions, it is expected that , starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will have a bumper opening at the box office. As per a report in Firstpost, trade analyst Ramesh Bala predicted that the film helmed by Farhad Samji will make something between Rs 20 to Rs 25 crore. That's a great start, isn't it? Last, and 's Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar reportedly made Rs 18 crore on its opening day at the box office.

Ramesh Bala mentioned that Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will open big time in the Hindi market given the Eid holidays. Salman Khan films that have released during Eid have generally done well at the box office. He also added, "Since it's an action movie, like a mass masala entertainer, expecting it to open well. It's Salman, the genre is good, and the holidays are there, so yeah, I'm hoping it opens big."

All about the film

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has an ensemble cast of Shehnaaz Gill, , , Jassie Gill, Palak Tiwari and more. Shehnaaz Gill is making her Bollywood debut and so is Palak Tiwari. South star Venkatesh Daggubati will be seen as Pooja Hegde's brother in the film. The film has Vijendra Singh as the villain. The trailer has proved that Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is a full-on Bollywood masala entertainer with elements of romance, dance, action and emotions. The songs have already caught everyone's attention. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan releases on April 21.