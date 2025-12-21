Kombuseevi box office collection day 2: Shanmuga Pandian’s Tamil movie maintains a slow pace and earns…

Kombuseevi box office collection day 2: Shanmuga Pandian starrer Tamil movie has been maintaining a slow pace at the ticket windows. Read on.

Kombuseevi box office collection day 2: Shanmuga Pandian starrer Tamil movie released in theatres on December 19. The film opened at the box office with low numbers. For the second day, the film has earned similar numbers at the ticket windows, bringing its numbers in lakhs. The movie is yet to cross the Rs 1 crore mark. Seeing its current pace, it might be difficult for the movie to show growth in the coming days as it shows no improvement. Here is how much it earned o Satudary.

Kombuseevi box office collection day 2

As per Sacnilk, the movie earned Rs 0.30 crore on Day 2. The net collection of Kombuseevi stands at Rs 0.60 crore. The film earned Rs 0.30 crore on day 1 as well. The movie had 18.14 per cent Tamil occupancy on Saturday. It had 12.43 per cent occupancy in the morning shows, 18.32 per cent in the afternoon shows, 18.08 per cent in the evening shows and 23.71 per cent in the night shows.

TRENDING NOW

Kombuseevi budget

As per reports, the film has been made on a budget of Rs 7 crore.

About Kombuseevi

As per the official premise, the film shows a miserable past of villagers, who are being evacuated from their homeland and losing their livelihood. Rokkapuli and Pandi are among the main people of the village who aspire to become millionaires by peddling ganja (marijuana). The movie stars Shanmuga Pandian, R. Sarathkumar, Tharnika Rao, Anaira Gupta, Munishkanth, Kaali Venkat and George Maryan in key roles. The film has been written and directed by Ponram. The movie has been produced by Mukesh T Chelliah.

Shanmuga Pandian on Kombuseevi

In an interview with The Indian Express, Shanmuga Pandian talked about doing the film. He said, “Doing rural films back-to-back was not the idea. It just so happened that directors were keen on utilising me in stories in that backdrop, and I can only pick films that come my way. Whatever you saw in the teaser is not the complete picture. There is more to it. My character, Pandi and Sarathkumar sir's Rokkapuli share a special bond. They are based on two real characters. But with four or five true incidents from their lives, Ponram sir has crafted a really entertaining film.”

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more