Korean Kanakaraju Box Office collection day 3: Varun Tej and Ritika Nayak’s film sees HEALTHY jump on Sunday, earns Rs 13 crore

Korean Kanakaraju box office Day 3: Varun Tej and Ritika Nayak's film earns Rs 4.85 crore in India, taking its three-day worldwide collection to Rs 19.18 crore.

Korean Kanakaraju box office collection day 3: Varun Tej and Ritika Nayak’s Korean Kanakaraju witnessed a jump in its box-office collections on day 3. The film is about Kanakaraju, played by Varun Tej, a jolly youngster from a village in Anantapur who falls in love with a woman, played by Ritika Nayak, who works at the Kia manufacturing plant in Penukonda. His ordinary life takes an unexpected turn after an encounter with his arch-nemesis leaves him possessed by the spirit of a Korean man who dies in a freak accident.

Korean Kanakaraju box office collection day 3

The film recorded a net collection of Rs 4.85 crore in India on its first Sunday across 1,842 shows, registering a 16.9% growth compared with its Day 2 collection of Rs 4.15 crore.

According to Sacnilk, Korean Kanakaraju’s total India net collection has reached Rs 13.20 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 15.18 crore after three days.

Korean Kanakaraju worldwide collection

The film also continued to contribute from overseas markets. It collected approximately Rs 1 crore overseas on Day 3, taking its cumulative overseas gross collection to Rs 4 crore. As a result, Korean Kanakaraju has now recorded a worldwide gross collection of Rs 19.18 crore.

The film recorded an overall occupancy of 50.94% on Sunday. Morning shows registered 28.67% occupancy, which increased to 54.67% in the afternoon. Evening shows recorded 62% occupancy, while the night shows stood at 52.17%.

About Korean Kanakaraju

Korean Kanakaraju has reportedly been made on a budget of around Rs 38 crore. Against this reported production cost, the Day 3 performance is encouraging but not yet enough to say the film is a success.

The thing is, the film has to do well on weekdays too and keep adding to its collections, so it can move closer to recovering that stated budget.

After a solid opening weekend, the Varun Tej starrer now has the crucial weekday test on its hands. The kind of buzz people talk about, plus steady occupancy in the main markets, will matter a lot for whether the film can keep that momentum going. Trade observers will of course be watching very closely to see if Korean Kanakaraju can sustain viewer interest over the next few days and push its overall numbers higher.For now, the healthy Sunday jump has given the film a much-needed boost after its first three days in theatres.

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