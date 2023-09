The latest Telugu release is Kushi. It stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda. South Indian movies are rage these days and Kushi has opened only to good reviews. Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda's chemistry especially is being loved by all. Now, all eyes are on the box office numbers of Kushi. Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda are now among the biggest stars of the South film industry and they hold the power to pull crowd to the theatres. So how much will Kushi mint on day one? Also Read - After Rashmika Mandanna, Samantha Ruth Prabhu gets cheated by manager

Kushi box office collection day 1 prediction

As per Ormax Media, Kushi will mint approximately Rs 12 crore on its opening day. These numbers are predicted only from states Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. If the forecast turns out to be true and Kushi goes past the mark of Rs 12 crore then the film will beat Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi's film OMG 2. The movie that clashed with Sunny Deol's film Gadar 2. OMG 2 made approximately Rs 10.26 crore at the box office on its first day. Rs 12 crore is the predicted number for Kushi, the actual numbers will come in tomorrow. Also Read - Samantha’s Kushi to Prabhas’ Salaar: Telugu movies releasing in theatres this September 2023

Check out Kushi Twitter review below:

1 st half full fun ride........

2 nd half emotional scenes too slow..

Overall good Film ?

Rating ⭐⭐⭐. #Kushi @TheDeverakonda anna acting chala bagundhi pic.twitter.com/hSMBFbdltq — Aᴊᴀʏ_ Kᴏʜʟɪ - ?? (@Ajay18jay) September 1, 2023

#KhushiReview 4 ⭐️/ 5 A well-crafted family entertainer, "KUSHI" stands out as an engaging and refined film. Shiva Nirvana rightly presents a narrative that entertains throughout. Expecting huge collections #BlockbusterKushi Vijay & Samantha rockspic.twitter.com/X9XBeLTe5n — ᴀꜱɪᴍ ʀɪᴀᴢ ᴜɴɪᴠᴇʀꜱᴇ ? (@AsimRiazworld) September 1, 2023

All about Kushi

Meanwhile, Kushi has also opened to good numbers overseas. In countries like USA, New Zealand and more, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda's film has received a thunderous response at the box office. It is for the first time that Samantha and Vijay Deverakonda have been paired together in a film and fans are loving their jodi. Kushi is directed by Shiva Nirvana. It is produced by Mythri Movie Makers. The film also stars Sachin Khedekar, Mrunali Sharma, Saranya Ponvannan and many more. Also Read - Naga Chaitanya reacts to reports of him walking out of a theatre after seeing Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Kushi trailer

