Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's much-awaited romance drama film Kushi finally released in theaters this Friday. Directed by Shiva Nirvana, the film marks the first time on screen collaboration of Vijay and Samantha. The duo's electrifying chemistry during the promotional events of the film got fans excited for Kushi and thus they flocked into the theaters in huge numbers to give its day 1 box office collection a big boost. The film is off to a flying start at the box office and is all set to score big numbers over the weekend.

Kushi box office collection day 1

On day 1 of its release, Kushi collected Rs 16 crore. The film is expected to do better over the weekend due to the positive word of mouth and will is also expected to be declared a hit at the box office.

Kushi plot

The romantic-comedy film is a love story between an army officer and a Kashmiri girl in the mountains of Jammu and Kashmir. How they get married against the wishes of their parents and how they overcome the misunderstandings in their life forms the rest of the narrative of the film.

Kushi cast

Starring Vijay and Samantha in the lead roles, the film also features Jayaram, Sachin Khedekar, Murali Sharma, Vennela Kishore, Lakshmi, Ali, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srikanth Iyengar, Saranya Pradeep and Rohini.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu reacts to Kushi release

On Friday, Samantha took to her Instagram account to share a post after the release of her latest film Kushi. In her post, the actor shared photos of herself wondering about the response to the film. In the last slide, Samantha shared a video of people hooting and dancing in the theaters while watching the film.

“It never gets easier, it’s the possibility of having a dream come true that makes life interesting. Thank you for #Kushi Pic 1- After the movie’s release Pic 2 and 3- Before(the stressssssssssss) Video 4- You make me feel like the luckiest girl alive,” the actor wrote in the caption of her post.