Laal Singh Chaddha has taken a lower than expected start at the box office on day 1. The advance booking were not promising to begin and the lack of interest has shown from the morning shows itself. The Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor starrer has seen barely 15-20% occupancy throughout the country, which is lower than the already low expectation, sending both the trade and film industry in shock. Delhi and NCR regions are the best, followed by South, East Punjab and Mumbai territories, but even here the numbers Laal Singh Chaddha are nowhere to close to write home about.

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection morning shows

Based on the occupancy and trend going forward, Laal Singh Chaddha is headed for a double-digit opening, but that is hardly reason to celebrate. Some within the industry were predicting an opening in the ₹16-18 crore nett range, but tracking what's currently happening and based on our talks with reputed trade sources, it looks like the and Kareena Kapoor starrer will collect somewhere in the bracket of ₹12-13 crore nett, which is certainly too low for a film with this sort of budget and star case, when Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 opened at ₹14.11 crore nett. Anything lesser than that would spell disaster from day 1 itself.

Laal Singh Chaddha sends trade in shock

There's no euphemistic way to put this: Laal Singh Chaddha is another big-ticket Bollywood biggies that has sent the trade in shock, but it was expected given the lack of interest with the masses and youth pre-release. Nevertheless, there's scope for improvement, ample in fact if the content clicks as it's a long 5-day weekend till Monday, 15th August, which is also a big national holiday for Independence Day, followed by a partial holiday on Tuesday, 16th August. For now, the trade, industry and team Laal Singh Chaddha are hoping against hope for a massive upswing.

About Laal Singh Chaddha movie plot

Laal Singh Chaddha is based on 1994 multiple Oscar-winning Hollywood classic, Forrest Gump, which traces the evolution of Tom Hanks' eponymous character through the annals of American history. Laal Singh Chaddha is expected to take a similar path and the trailer of the Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor starrer, which dropped between the IPL 2022 final, signifies just that, with a young Aamir Khan suffering a walking impediment plus mental challenges, only to overcome the former and undertake a life-changing, cross-country marathon.