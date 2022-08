Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha was expected to take the box office by storm. But, surprisingly that has not happened. The film’s trailer and the songs received a decent response, but the #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha trend surely created a negative buzz around the movie. The reviews from the critics are mixed, and even netizens feel that Laal Singh Chaddha is an average film. On day one, the film collected Rs. 12 crore which is quite low, and now, on day two (Friday), Laal Singh Chaddha has crashed at the box office. Also Read - Laal Singh Chaddha: Vivek Agnihotri takes a dig at Aamir Khan's film? Tweets about 60 year old heroes desperate to romance young actresses

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 2

According to early estimates, the movie collected Rs. 7 crore at the box office on day two. When a film releases on a Holiday and if the next day is a working day, then there's a drop in the collection, but here drop is quite huge. So, the two-day collection is Rs. 19 crore.

Will long weekend save Laal Singh Chaddha at the box office?

Today onwards it's a long weekend, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday (15th August). So, a miraculous jump at the box office in these three days can only save the film. Well, if the jump is missing then we can expect Laal Singh Chaddha to collect around Rs. 60 crore in its first weekend (five days) which is very disappointing.

's last film Thugs Of Hindostan was also a flop. While the film had taken a bumper opening of Rs. 52.25 crore, the lifetime collection of the movie was Rs. 151.19 crore. Well, looking at the current scenario of Laal Singh Chaddha, we wonder if it will be able to cross the box office collection of Thugs of Hindostan. Let’s wait and watch.

2022 has not been a great year for Bollywood when it comes to box office. All eyes were on Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan, but both films have also failed to take a flying start.