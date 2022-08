Laal Singh Chaddha took a lower than expected start at the box office on day 1 and nosedived further on day 2. The advance booking was not promising to begin and the lack of interest showed from the first day itself. The ₹12 crore nett opening that the Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor starrer took sent shock waves across the trade and film industry and the second day collection of ₹7.50 crore nett only intensified said shock waves. If Laal Singh Chaadha had any hope of recovering, it needed a big jump today, day 3, Saturday, 13th August. Well the growth has come, but it's still not as high as desired. Also Read - Laal Singh Chaddha; KRK claims he has DESTROYED Aamir Khan's career; warns Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan of same fate

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 3

Laal Singh Chaddha is another big-ticket Bollywood biggie that has the entertainment news trade reeling, but, thankfully, the film has at least managed about a 20% spike on day 3. The thing is this jump isn't enough because of the massive dip on Friday, and is even lesser than the 30% jump the trade had expected after tracking shows till evening. However, collections fell more than expected for the night shows. The film collected ₹9 crore nett on the third day, brining hitherto its total to ₹29.50 crore nett – nowhere near enough after 3 days given its budget and star cast. Also Read - Laal Singh Chaddha may be facing an uphill battle at the box office but the Oscar panel thinks Aamir Khan starrer is a great film – here's how

Laal Singh Chaddha continues to perform at only few centres...

The biggest issue plaguing the Advait Chandan directorial is that it has only spiked, that, too, marginally, in a few territories like Delhi, NCR, East Punjab and Mumbai, and even here, it's the high-end multiplexes that are driving the numbers for Laal Singh Chaddha. Besides these places, the and Kareena Kapoor starrer continues to be extremely poor in all mass circuits, including UP, Bihar, CI, Gujarat and Rajasthan. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Sunil Pal shares Raju Srivastava's health update; Kareena Kapoor Khan says don't boycott Laal Singh Chaddha and more