Aamir Khan is currently the hottest topic of discussion. His film Laal Singh Chaddha has suffered miserably at the box office. Directed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha is the Hindi adaptation of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump had Tom Hanks in the lead role. Laal Singh Chaddha has been in a negative light since netizens have been calling for a boycott of the film basis the intolerance remarks Aamir Khan made ages ago. Now, the film has tanked at the box office. Even on a national holiday like Independence Day, Laal Singh Chaddha failed to bring in numbers. Also Read - 5 reasons why Bollywood is losing its charm and South industry is taking over

Laal Singh Chaddha day 5 box office collection

The early estimates coming in suggest that Laal Singh Chaddha made Rs 8.50 crore approximately on August 15. As reported by Pinkvilla, the total five-day collection of the film stands at Rs 46 crore. Despite having a 5 day weekend, 's Laal Singh Chaddha has failed to even cross Rs 50 crore mark at the box office. It clashed with 's Raksha Bandhan. The family drama has also failed miserably at the box office. It has reportedly done worse than Laal Singh Chaddha. It seems that Bollywood stars now face a tough challenge when it comes to reviving the box office collection of films. Also Read - Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, Prabhas' Radhe Shyam and more movies starring superstars that were most-awaited films but turned out to be MASSIVE FLOPS

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aamir Khan Productions (@aamirkhanproductions)

Aamir Khan to refund distributors as Laal Singh Chaddha fails?

Further, reports had it that Aamir Khan, who is the co-producer of Laal Singh Chaddha, is planning to compensate the distributors who have incurred great losses as the film tanked at the box office. A report in Bollywood Hungama suggests that Aamir Khan is deeply affected by the failure of Laal Singh Chaddha. The film was in the making for two and a half years and it was one of his most ambitious projects. It also stars , Mona Singh, and others. Also Read - Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan to REFUND money to the distributors for box office loss? Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan and more stars who did the same