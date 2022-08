Laal Singh Chaddha took a lower than expected start at the box office on day 1 and nosedived further from thereon, ending as one of the biggest box office disasters of 2022 and among the biggest setback of Aamir Khan’s illustrious screen career. In fact, a report in Mid-Day states that Aamir has been so badly affected by the failure of Laal Singh Chaddha, no doubt compounded by the malicious ‘Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha’ trend, that he’s decided to take an extended break from acting, topped by a lengthy vacation in the US with ex-wife Kiran Rao and son Azad Rao. And the only saving grace of the film, its overseas collections, also seems to be coasting on inflated reports. Also Read - Laal Singh Chaddha effect: Amid reports of a 'heartbroken' Aamir Khan taking a break from acting, here are films that could face MASSIVE SETBACK

Laal Singh Chaddha overseas box office collection

Laal Singh Chaddha's overseas box office is being touted to be one and only feather in the movie's tattered cap, but that now doesn't seem to be the case. As per an entertainment news report in Box Office India the film has only performed marginally well in the US and Canada, where it has collectively so far made $6.8 million in 13 days, which, too, is by no means great. Overall, the film has just collected $7.2 million across all overseas markets, which puts its performance elsewhere into perspective.

Laal Singh Chaddha trailing 83, Sooryavanshi overseas

Laal Singh Chaddha has performed poorly in all other overseas territories, many of which are Aamir Khan strongholds, while its overall overseas figure is still behind the likes of Sooryavanshi, Gangubai Kathiawadi and 83. It should finish somewhere between $7.5-8 million overseas and overtakes the former two, but 83's collection is out of its reach as that movie has a great overseas run. In short, the and Kareena Kapoor starrer, directed by Advait Chandan, isn't the overseas bonanza it's being touted to be.