August 11 is going to be a big day for Bollywood buffs. Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan are going to release on the same day. Two major films clashing at the box office and all are on the collections. Given that Bollywood films have been struggling to keep up a good run at the ticket counters in the post-pandemic era baring a few films, Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan are expected to bring back the audience to the theatres. But who is taking the lead among the two? Also Read - Friendship Day 2022: Dedicate these evergreen songs of Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Amitabh Bachchan and more to your BFFs

takes lead over box office king

If the latest reports about the advance bookings of the films are anything to go by, Aamir Khan seems to be taking a lead here. As per a report in Box Office India, the advance bookings of Aamir Khan film have garnered a good response. Thus, it is expected that the film will make around Rs 8 crore in advance bookings. On the other hand, Akshay Kumar starrer may witness half of what Aamir Khan's film will mint through its advance bookings. Raksha Bandhan starrer is expected to hit Rs 3 crore mark. Even though the film is releasing on the day of Raksha Bandhan, the buzz for Aamir Khan's film seems to be higher. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Meet seductress Nia Sharma, adorable Shilpa Shinde, cool dude Dheeraj Dhoopar and stud Paras Kalnawat in latest promos

#BoycottLaalSinghChaddha and #BoycottRakshaBandhan trends on Twitter

The box office show of both the films will be interesting to see as there has been negative promotions around it too. Ahead of the big release, #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha and #BoycottRakshaBandhan have trended on social media. A lot of netizens have called for a boycott of these for several reasons. Aamir Khan suffered the ire of netizens over his old comments on intolerance while Akshay Kumar was on the receiving end after old tweets made by writer Kanika Dhillon were called to be 'Hinduphobic'. Also Read - Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Amitabh Bachchan and ex-host Shah Rukh Khan's per episode salary will pop your eyes out