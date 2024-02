Lal Salaam is the big Tamil film of the week. The movie is directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth and stars Vishnu Vishal, Vikranth with an extended cameo by superstar Rajinikanth. The movie is special as he is being directed by his daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth. It is a sports drama where Rajinikanth plays the role of Moideen Bhai. The movie has got the U/A certificate from the Censors. Aishwarya Rajiinikanth's former partner Dhanush said he was excited for the movie, and gave his best wishes to Thalaivar and team. This Aishwarya Rajinikanth's first movie after nine long years. Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth are cricket players in the movie.

Watch the trailer of Lal Salaam here



Lal Salaam domestic box office

Lal Salaam should take a decent opening at the box office. Producer and film business expert Girish Johar told us, "Every Rajinikanth movie comes with its own hype. However, Lal Salaam is not an out and out Rajinikanth film. Fans know that he has an extended cameo in the movie. It is also the big South movie of the week." He also said that it was too early to predict the opening numbers of the movie. He tells us, "It is a little dicey. There was some confusion about the release date, and this seems like a quick decision. But it should pick up if the word of mouth is good. It should take an opening of Rs 8 to 10 crores."

Lal Salaam at the overseas box office

Lal Salaam has got a good response at the US box office. It is one of the big markets for South Indian movies. The competition is from Vaaranam Aayiram. Lal Salaam is also trending on Book My Show.

Great buzz for #LalSalaam in USA Box Office. With very few number of shows opened in very few locations, demand for tickets is on the rise. From Feb 2nd, we can see full fledged booking. Trend is looking great ? @LycaProductions @Tentkotta. Waiting for earlier shows in PST?? — Karthik (@meet_tk) January 31, 2024

Lal Salaam has made Rajinikanth emotional. Aishwarya Rajinikanth told Hindustan Times that she never expected to be directing Rajinikanth in her life. She was quoted as saying, "To put it shortly, every single day of working with him was a mini masterclass – how he handles himself on set and as a professional, an artist in the industry."