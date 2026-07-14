Lenin Box Office collection day 4: Akhil Akkineni's film MAINTAINS momentum, earns Rs 41 crore globally

Akhil Akkineni starrer Lenin maintains a solid box office run on Day 4. Here's how much the action drama has earned in India and worldwide so far.

Lenin Box Office collection day 4: Lenin box office collection day 4: Akhil Akkineni’s Lenin has been going on with an impressive box office streak after a solid first weekend. The film did see a normal dip on its first Monday, but still it kept the momentum steady, largely because the word-of-mouth stayed positive and the audience support was really strong. Directed by Murali Kishor Abburu, the action drama is finding traction, particularly in the Telugu states, and is now moving steadily towards another box office milestone.

Lenin box office collection day 4

According to Sacnilk, Lenin earned an estimated Rs 3.60 crore net in India on its fourth day, running across 2,122 shows. With this, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 29.05 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 33.37 crore.

The film has also maintained a decent hold overseas, collecting another Rs 0.75 crore gross on Monday. Its international total has now climbed to Rs 8.05 crore, taking the film's worldwide gross collection to Rs 41.42 crore.

The movie opened with Rs 7.15 crore on Friday, followed by Rs 8.65 crore on Saturday and Rs 9.65 crore on Sunday before experiencing the expected weekday slowdown.

Lenin receives positive response from viewers

Released on July 10, Lenin has benefited from encouraging audience feedback, especially in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, where it continues to attract good footfalls. While critics gave the film mixed reviews, moviegoers have appreciated Akhil Akkineni's performance, the well-executed action sequences and the emotional moments that form the heart of the story. Bhagyashri Borse stars opposite Akhil, while Ramki, Sivaji, Sunil, Brahmaji and Easwari Rao play important supporting roles.

The film's blend of commercial entertainment and emotional storytelling has helped it sustain momentum beyond its opening weekend.

Lenin worldwide collection

With its worldwide gross already crossing Rs 41 crore in just four days, Lenin is now on track to enter the Rs 50 crore club soon. If the film continues to hold steady during the weekdays, it is expected to achieve the milestone before the coming weekend. For Akhil Akkineni, Lenin marks another positive outing at the box office, while director Murali Kishor Abburu has delivered a mass entertainer that continues to connect with audiences. The film's performance over the next few days will determine how far its theatrical run can go.

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