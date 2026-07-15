Lenin Box Office collection day 5: Akhil Akkineni's action drama stays STRONG, eyes Rs 50 crore globally

Lenin Box Office Collection Day 5: Akhil Akkineni's action drama earns Rs 3 crore on its fifth day, taking its worldwide total to Rs 45.09 crore. The film is now just a few crores away from entering the Rs 50 crore club globally.

Lenin box office collection day 5: Akhil Akkineni's Lenin continues to perform well at the box office despite the usual weekday slowdown. Like most films, collections dipped after the opening weekend. The action drama has managed to hold its ground due to positive word of mouth and steady footfalls, especially across Telugu-speaking regions. With audiences continuing to turn up in decent numbers, the film is now inching closer to another major milestone at the worldwide box office.

Lenin box office collection day 5

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Lenin earned an estimated Rs 3 crore (India net) on its fifth day in theatres, with the film running across 2,147 shows nationwide. This takes the film's total India net collection to Rs 32.05 crore, while its India gross now stands at Rs 36.79 crore.

Lenin worldwide collection

The film also continued to perform overseas, collecting another Rs 0.50 crore on Tuesday. Its total international earnings now sit at Rs 8.30 crore, so the film’s worldwide gross collection is up to Rs 45.09 crore in just five days, which is sort of wild.

On Tuesday, the collections were a bit lower than Monday’s Rs 3.60 crore. But that decline is seen as healthy for a weekday, and it also suggests the movie is keeping a steady pace in its run.

About Lenin

Directed by Murali Kishor Abburu, Lenin mixes action with an emotional kind of storytelling, and somehow that pairing has been landing well with audiences. Akhil Akkineni has been getting a lot of praise for his performance, while Bhagyashri Borse also managed to leave an impression with her particular role. The rest of the cast, like Ramki, Sivaji, Sunil, Brahmaji, and Easwari Rao, brings even more strength to the film, and it feels steadier because of it. Positive reviews, along with appreciation from several members of the film industry, have helped Lenin sustain its momentum beyond the opening weekend.

With its worldwide collection now standing at Rs 45.09 crore, the film is only a few crores away from entering the Rs 50 crore club globally. Much will depend on how the film performs over the next couple of weekdays. If it continues to maintain its current pace, Lenin is expected to cross the milestone before the weekend, giving Akhil Akkineni another box office success and adding further momentum to the film's theatrical run.

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