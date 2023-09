This Dussehra, the two big films are Leo and Ganapath. Fans of Thalapathy Vijay are super kicked about Leo. There are a number of reasons for the same. It is a combo of Vikram maker Lokesh Kanagaraj and Thalapathy Vijay, the Badass song of Anirudh Ravichander is a rage and we have stars like Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Sarja in the movie as well. The pre-sales of Leo in the UK and US has started much in advance. The pre-sales are an indicator of how kicked fans are about Leo. In 2022, Lokesh Kanagaraj gave fans an event movie with Vikram. The expectations are sky high. Also Read - Thalapathy Vijay's Leo and other Indian films accused of being a copy of Hollywood films

Leo in top five Indian films at the UK box office

Thalapathy Vijay's movie Leo has already broken into the top five of the Indian movies at the UK box office. The movies which are ahead of it are Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, Salman Khan's Sultan, Chennai Express and Race 3. Leo with pre-sales of 250K pounds is at the fifth place.

It has already superseded Tamil movies like Ponniyin Selvan 1 and 2, Beast and Jailer in the UK. Thalapathy Vijay is looking at breaking his own record now. It has crossed these movies by a margin already.

His calm masks his rage ????????? This is just the beginning of many records to be vanished ???#LEO #ThalapathyVijay @7screenstudio pic.twitter.com/gj86BOvn49 — Prathyangira Cinemas (@PrathyangiraUS) September 29, 2023

#LetsCinema EXCLUSIVE: #Leo in the USA ?? Premieres - 8336 tickets sold

Day 1 to Day 4 - 2275 tickets sold

Total tickets till now - 10,611 tickets

Approx total gross is $225k+ (₹1.87 cr) pic.twitter.com/gw8BuvqbAr — LetsCinema (@letscinema) September 29, 2023

Leo has made Rs 1.87 crores so far at the US box office in advance sales. More than 8K tickets have been sold for the premiere show. It seems 10,000 tickets have already been sold in the US. Advance bookings are also opening up in France, Canada, Australia and other places. The song Badass has also got a great response from fans. Thalapathy Vijay has impressed one and all with his dedication on Leo. Trisha is his leading lady. A large part of the movie has been shot in Kashmir.