Puri Jagannadh’s directorial Liger starring Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday has been shot in Telugu and Hindi, and it has been dubbed and released in various languages like Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. The Telugu version of the film has released today, and while Hindi version will have its paid-previews today from the night shows, it will get a full-fledged release tomorrow (26th August 2022). Liger is expected to take a fantastic opening in the Telugu markets. But, everyone is keen to know if the Hindi version will take a flying start at the box office or not. Also Read - Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara, Kartik Aaryan-Janhvi Kapoor; times when Karan Johar fuelled real life love stories to benefit his films

BollywoodLife recently spoke to Trade Analyst, Ramesh Bala, about Liger’s Hindi version, and he told us, “In Hindi, Liger can take a start with Rs. 5 crore and if the word of mouth is good it may pick up. The promotions are good, and if the content is good, the weekend will be better. I am hoping that it will do better than some of the recent Hindi movies.” Also Read - Liger promotions: 5 instances that made us fall for Vijay Deverakonda

While talking about the Hindi version, of Liger, film exhibitor and distributor Akshaye Rathi told us “For Hindi version let’s not put too much of pressure on the producers and because technically this is Vijay’s first ever film which is releasing in Hindi. So, keeping that in mind, we can expect a Rs. 5-6 crore opening for Hindi at the box office.” Also Read - Koffee With Karan 7: Kiara Advani wants boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra’s ex Alia Bhatt to do THIS on their wedding day

Well, an opening of Rs. 5 crore will surely be good for the Hindi version of Liger, and if the reviews are positive and word of mouth is good, one can expect a good jump over the weekend. Well, it will be interesting to see whether Vijay Deverakonda will be able to make a successful Bollywood debut or not. Let's wait and watch.