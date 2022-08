The Liger trailer, which dropped on 21st July, has drawn a fabulous response across all quarters. Everything from Vijay Deverakonda's screen presence to Ananya Panday's spunk to Puri Jagannadh's direction to even Mike Tyson's fleeting appearance toward the end of the trailer and Ramya Krishnan's fierce avatar has got everyone talking nineteen to a dozen about Liger. Now Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday are promoting the film with vigour, leaving no stone unturned, and everything they’re touching or everything they’re doing is turning to gold. And now, the initial Liger box office collection is bound to make the team even happier. Also Read - Liger movie review: Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday film gets a thumbs-up; netizens call it 'BLOCKBUSTER', compare it to Pushpa [View Tweets]

Liger box office collection day 1: Flying start overseas

Liger has collected an excellent $350k from the USA alone, and that, too, just in its premiere shows across the country. The Puri Jagannadh film's official overseas distributors, Sarigama Cinemas, took to their official Twitter handle to announce the good news, where they wrote: “#Liger USA Premieres gross $350K+ and counting (followed by three fire emojis). Book your tickets now (followed by a popcorn emoji) Overseas by @sarigamacinemas #PuriJagannadh @TheDeverakonda @ananyapandayy @MikeTyson @PuriConnects @IamVishuReddy @PharsFilm .” Check out the tweet below: Also Read - Liger Movie Review: Netizens dub Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday starrer 'Disaster' and 'flop' [View Extreme Reactions]

Vijay Deverakonda confirms Liger 2

Liger is for all intents and purposes one of the most anticipated movies of the year. So, imagine our excitement when we got to know of Liger 2. Well, that's exactly what happened when BollywoodLife sat down for an exclusive interview with the stars of Liger, Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday, with the former also shedding light on his relationship with producer Karan Johar after rumours have been doing the rounds of possible friction between the two post their Koffee with Karan season 7 episode. Watch Vijay Deverakonda and Anaya Panday's exclusive video interview on Liger above... Also Read - Liger box office collection day 1 prediction: Will Vijay Deverakonda's Hindi debut take a flying start? Trade Experts Reveal [Exclusive]

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Deverakonda (@thedeverakonda)

Liger releases worldwide in theaters today, 25th August.