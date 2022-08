The Liger trailer, which dropped on 21st July, drew a fabulous response across all quarters. Everything from Vijay Deverakonda's screen presence to Ananya Panday's spunk to Puri Jagannadh's direction to even Mike Tyson's fleeting appearance toward the end of the trailer and Ramya Krishnan's fierce avatar got everyone talking nineteen to a dozen about Liger. Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday then promoting the film with vigour, leaving no stone unturned, and everything they touched and everything they did turned to gold. However, despite all this, the Liger box office collection on day 1 has flattered to deceive. Also Read - Before Liger, these Vijay Deverakonda films failed at the box office becoming huge flops

Liger takes below-par opening at the box office on day 1

Liger has not taken a good start at the box office in any territory across India or overseas despite it being hitherto Vijay Deverakonda's biggest opener, on account of the huge costs involved, not to mention the negative reviews and word-of-mouth. The latter two factors would make it difficult for the Puri Jagannadh directorial to get the necessary jumps at the box office over the weekend or sustain in the long run. Check out the territory-wise box-office breakup of Liger and its theatrical rights below:

Telugu: ₹16 crore gross

Hindi: ₹2 crore gross

Rest of India: ₹3 crore gross

Overseas: ₹5 crore gross

Total Day 1: ₹26 crore gross

Distributors Share: ₹15 crore

Worldwide Theatrical Rights: ₹90 crore

Vijay Deverakonda confirms Liger 2

Liger is for all intents and purposes one of the most anticipated movies of the year. So, imagine our excitement when we got to know of Liger 2. Well, that's exactly what happened when BollywoodLife sat down for an exclusive interview with the stars of Liger, Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday, with the former also shedding light on his relationship with producer after rumours have been doing the rounds of possible friction between the two post their Koffee with Karan season 7 episode. Watch Vijay Deverakonda and Anaya Panday's exclusive video interview on Liger above...

Liger released worldwide in theaters yesterday, 25th August.