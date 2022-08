The Liger trailer, which dropped on 21st July, drew a fabulous response across all quarters. Everything from Vijay Deverakonda's screen presence to Ananya Panday's spunk to Puri Jagannadh's direction to even Mike Tyson's fleeting appearance toward the end of the trailer and Ramya Krishnan's fierce avatar got everyone talking nineteen to a dozen about Liger. Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday then promoting the film with vigour, leaving no stone unturned, and everything they touched and everything they did turned to gold. However, despite all this, the Liger box office collection on day 1 flattered to deceive and is far worse on day 2. Also Read - Ananya Panday in Liger, Alia Bhatt in Student Of The Year; star kids who got massively trolled for bad acting and ruining the film

Liger crashes at the box office on day 2

After a subpar opening of ₹26 crore gross worldwide, which came to an underwhelming all-territory distributor share of ₹15 crore, it was necessary for Liger to take a decent jump at the box office, but the opposite has happened. In fact, more than the opposite as trade source and our own tracking points to a massive drop of 50-60% in all South regions, especially its stronghold Telugu market, which should bring the Liger box office collection day 2 to just ₹15-16 crore, and that, too, if the Hindi collection stays on course to be better than day 1, which only had preview shows at night.

Liger takes below-par opening at the box office on day 1

Liger has not taken a good start at the box office in any territory across India or overseas despite it being hitherto Vijay Deverakonda's biggest opener, on account of the huge costs involved, not to mention the negative reviews and word-of-mouth. The latter two factors would make it difficult for the Puri Jagannadh directorial to get the necessary jumps at the box office over the weekend or sustain in the long run. Check out the territory-wise box-office breakup of the Vijay Deverakonda and Anaya Panday starrer and its theatrical rights below:

Telugu: ₹16 crore gross

Hindi: ₹2 crore gross

Rest of India: ₹3 crore gross

Overseas: ₹5 crore gross

Total Day 1: ₹26 crore gross

Distributors Share: ₹15 crore

Worldwide Theatrical Rights: ₹90 crore

Liger released worldwide in theaters yesterday, 25th August.