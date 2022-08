The Liger trailer, which dropped on 21st July, drew a fabulous response across all quarters. Everything from Vijay Deverakonda's screen presence to Ananya Panday's spunk to Puri Jagannadh's direction to even Mike Tyson's fleeting appearance toward the end of the trailer and Ramya Krishnan's fierce avatar got everyone talking nineteen to a dozen about Liger. Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday then promoting the film with vigour, leaving no stone unturned, and everything they touched and everything they did turned to gold. However, despite all this, the Liger box office collection on day 1 flattered to deceive and is far worse on day 2. Also Read - Liger actor Vijay Deverakonda won't become a big star, Naga Chaitanya-Samantha Ruth Prabhu's divorce and more SHOCKING astrological predictions

Liger crashes at the box office on day 2

After a subpar opening of ₹26 crore gross worldwide, which came to an underwhelming all-territory distributor share of ₹15 crore, it was necessary for Liger to take a decent jump at the box office, but the opposite happened. In fact, more than the opposite as the film experienced a massive drop of 62% in all South regions, especially its stronghold Telugu market, which brought the all-India Liger box office collection day 2 to just ₹10 crore, and that, too, because the Hindi collection was better than day 1, which only had preview shows at night. Check out its disappointing box office numbers of the Puri Jagannadh directorial in 2 days across all territories below:

Telugu: ₹19 crore gross

Hindi: ₹7 crore gross

Rest of India: ₹4 crore gross

Overseas: ₹6 crore gross

Total 2 Days: ₹36 crore gross

Distributors Share: ₹18.5 crore

Worldwide Theatrical Rights: ₹90 crore

Vijay Deverakonda confirms Liger 2

Meanwhile, when BollywoodLife sat down for an exclusive interview with the stars of Liger, Vijay Deverakonda and Anaya Panday, the former revealed that Liger part 2 is in the works while also shedding light on his relationship with producer after rumours have been doing the rounds of possible friction between the two post their Koffee with Karan season 7 episode. Watch Vijay Deverakonda and Anaya Panday's exclusive video interview on Liger above...

We don't know now how the Liger sequel will go ahead when it looks the film is set to be the biggest disaster of 2022 for the Telugu film industry, even bigger than what Acharya was.